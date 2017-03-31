Man Charged Over Stourbridge Double Murder

A man has been charged with murdering a mother and her 13-year-old son who were stabbed at their home.

West Midlands Police said Aaron Barley, of no fixed abode, is accused of killing Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce and faces a further charge of attempting to murder the boy's father, Peter.

The family were found stabbed at about 8am on Thursday.



Ambulance crews attended but Mrs Wilkinson, who is understood to have been in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Pierce suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital, while Mr Wilkinson remains in hospital with stab wounds to his chest and back.



In a statement Stephen Dunster, headteacher of Redhill School in Stourbridge, where Pierce was a pupil, said: "Pierce was a loyal, caring and conscientious pupil, who will be sadly missed by all members of our school community.



"He always met everyone with a smile and was a kind and thoughtful young man.



"He was passionate about his football team, West Bromwich Albion, and was devoted to his pet greyhound dog.



"He was a loving son and brother. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, in particular his father Peter and his sister Lydia.



"Pupils and staff are in school today and are being offered professional help and counselling.



"We would like to thank everyone in the community for their offers of support and condolences.''



Officers said a Land Rover stolen from outside the home on Greyhound Lane, Norton, was "intercepted'' by police at around 8.30am in a nearby street, and the man was detained on suspicion of murder and wounding.



Police Superintendent Lee Kendrick said the killings were "horrific and heart-breaking'' and the investigation was "progressing at pace'' adding the suspect was known to police. No one else is being sought.