Man Charged After Teenager's Death In Brierley Hill

8 May 2017, 08:05

Megan Louise Bills

A man's been charged over the death of a 17-year-old in Brierley Hill.

Ashley Foster has been charged with preventing a burial after Megan Bills' body was found in Brierley Hill on Thursday (4th May).

The 24-year-old from Highgate Road will appear before Dudley magistrates today (8th May).

Although formal identification is yet to take place the victim is strongly believed to be 17-year-old Megan Louise Bills from Stourbridge.

Megan Louise Bills

Family Pay Tribute: "Rest In Peace Princess"

Megan’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers. They said: “We are devastated by the loss of our daughter whose life has so unnecessarily been cut short.

“We appreciate the support we have been given by our family, friends and the police.

“Whilst nothing can fill the huge gap in our family life that Megan's passing has left we trust that in time we will have answers that will help us understand why this dreadful event has occurred.

“We would request that we are left alone to grieve at this emotional time.

“Rest in peace princess.”

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, from force CID, said: “Our hearts go out to Megan’s family as they come to terms with this dreadful news and they have asked that they are given the privacy to do so.

“Our investigation is continuing as we work to establish the circumstances of Megan’s death so that we can provide her family with the answers they need.

“I would ask anyone with information about Megan’s last known movements to come forward.”

