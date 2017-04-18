Harry Redknapp Becomes New Birmingham City Manager

Harry Redknapp has revealed he agreed to become Birmingham's new manager after getting "fed up" with his time out of football.

The 70-year-old has been confirmed as Gianfranco Zola's successor, and will be assisted by former Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill as he bids to preserve their Championship status.

Zola's run of only two wins from 24 fixtures has left the club 20th and only three points above the relegation zone with three games to play, but Redknapp told TalkSport: "I got fed up sitting around doing nothing. I will come and live up here until the end of the season.

"If I can keep them up then we can sit down and talk about going forward.

"I got a phone call last night from the people at Birmingham.

"I drove to London, had a meeting for 10 to 15 minutes, sat down and said 'Yeah, I will do it, no problem'. I got home and my wife said: 'Are you mad?'''

"Birmingham is a proper club. It is a good club. They are in a precarious position and we have got the worst goal difference as well.

"I've gone in there, said I will come and do it. The money I am not interested in."

Birmingham fans chanted for Zola's departure during Monday's 2-0 defeat by Burton, after which the Italian resigned.

The club's season began promisingly under new Derby manager Gary Rowett, who led them into contention for promotion before unexpectedly being sacked and replaced by Zola.

Redknapp's last job in English football came at Derby last season, when he worked as a football advisor alongside then-manager Darren Wassall.

He also worked with the Jordan national team for two games, but was last a manager in England with QPR, who he left in 2015 after guiding them to promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt. In a previous spell in the Championship he inspired Portsmouth to the 2003 title.

His first match as manager comes at cross-city rivals Aston Villa on Sunday. They then host promotion contenders Huddersfield, and visit the similarly relegation-threatened Bristol City.