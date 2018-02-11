Father Charged Over Eight Year Old's Murder In Brownhills

A man's been charged with murder after his 8-year-old daughter was found stabbed at a bungalow in Brownhills last month.

Mylee Billingham was discovered with knife wounds at around 9.15pm on January 20. She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-mortem examination found the girl died from a single stab wound to the chest.

William Billingham, 54, who is also known as Bill, was arrested after the incident and taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

He was discharged on Friday and taken into police custody, before being charged on Saturday with Mylee's murder and for "making threats to kill".

Billingham, of Valley View in Brownhills, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on February 12.

West Midlands Police said: "Police are continuing to support Mylee's family at this tragic time and are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."