Family plea For Baggies Fan To Come Home

The family of a missing man from the Black Country have told us the not knowing is hard to bear.

43 year old Matthew Gill from Stourbridge, also known as Liggy, went missing exactly 4 weeks ago.

His partner Annette Woodhouse told us the family just want to know he's safe:

He left the house on the morning of Friday the 6th of October and never returned.

Since then the family have been sharing missing poster's on Facebook #findliggy Facebook page and getting Matthew's football club West Bromwich Albion to help in the search for him.

Wolves will also be putting Matthew's photo up on the big screen later when they host Fulham and will make an announcement in a bid to help finding him.

His colleagues from B&Q in Kidderminster, where he was part of the management team, have also been helping with the appeal and distributing posters nationwide.