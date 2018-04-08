Family Pay Tribute To Woman Stabbed In Chelmsley Wood

8 April 2018, 12:47

Tracy Stonehouse

Police have named a woman stabbed to death in Chelmsley Wood as 51-year-old Tracy Stonehouse.

Tracy died at an address in Coralin Close, just after 1:25am on Friday morning.

A post mortem examination found Tracy had suffered multiple stab wounds and other injuries to her head and neck.

Tracy’s family have given the following tribute:
 
“We are absolutely devastated by the tragic loss of Tracy who was a wonderful mother, sister and grandmother. We ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us time to grieve as we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield from the Homicide Team, said: “This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with Tracy’s family and friends. Specialist officers are working with them to offer support during this traumatic time. 
 
“We’re treating this as an isolated domestic murder and a 73-year-old man remains under arrest whilst receiving treatment in hospital.
 
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation."

