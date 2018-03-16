Families Pay Tributes To Walsall Motorbike Collision Victims

Families have paid tribute to the two teenagers killed in a Walsall motorbike collision.

The parents of Tarik Campbell, 18, and Alexander Lees, 19, have released statements about their children after they were killed in a motorbike collision in Walsall on Tuesday (13th March).

The teenagers died at the scene.

Alex's parents said: “Alex loved life. He could never sit still and was always on the go, he lived every moment to the fullest... he was a big character and always had amazing ideas.

"he was taken far too soon."

Alex planned to go to Coventry university in September to study aeronautical engineering.

Tarik's family also spoke out, describing the 18 year old as" a well-loved son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew...He was a hardworking and well-mannered young man and a huge role model for all of his siblings.

“Our family would really appreciate some privacy at this devastating time. We appreciate all of the support and tributes for both Tarik and Alex.”

Investigations into the collision are still ongoing but a 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

PC Karl Davies from the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for any information from anyone who witnessed the incident between the junctions of Lord Street and Alexandra Road.

He said: “We would also appeal for anyone who may have dash cam footage showing what happened to get in touch.”