Blues Sack Cotterill

The Championship side have lost their last 6 games

The club issued this statement last night:

"Steve’s contract, and those of the backroom staff – First Team Coach Paul Groves, First Team Coach Paul Williams, Goalkeeper Coach Kevin Hitchcock, Director of Football Jeff Vetere, David Álvarez (Head of Sports Science and Medical) and Albert Altarriba-Bartés (First Team Strength and Conditioning Coach) – have been terminated with immediate effect.

"This course of action is taken with great regret and sadness.



"The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Steve, not only for his significant contribution at the conclusion of last season for which we will remain grateful, but also for his genuine efforts, contribution and hard work during his tenure in this 2017/18 campaign.



"Steve has conducted himself professionally on behalf of the Club at all times, his work ethic and honesty are a credit to him and there is a genuine sadness at this decision.

"However, the Board feel that a change in management at this stage is in the best interests of the Football Club.



"We sincerely thank Steve and all the exiting backroom staff for their efforts and wish them all the very best for the future.



"A replacement Manager and backroom staff will be confirmed in due course."