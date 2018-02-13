Birmingham Rep Theatre Explosion: Latest

13 February 2018, 21:55

breaking news capital

Here's the latest on the reported explosion at the Rep theatre in Birmingham

21.40 Rep theatre tweet confirming technical fault

21.35 The news spreads to local MPs

 

21.14

 


21.00 First images inside the cordon

 

21.06 Broad Street is open

 

21.04 West Midlands Fire Service confirm they are on the scene

 

20.50 Birmingham Police confirm road closures are in place

 

20.45 West Midlands Police tweet:

