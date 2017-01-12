Aston Villa Legend Graham Taylor Dies

Now Playing
Starving Hailee Steinfeld & Grey ft Zedd Download 'Starving' on iTunes
12 January 2017, 18:44
Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died
The world of football is paying tribute to legend Graham Taylor, who has died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.
He had two spells in charge at Villa, as well as being in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for a year.
His family said in a statement: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.
"The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."
Alan Shearer tweeted:
Completely shocked by news of Graham Taylor. Always held him in the very highest regard - the man who gave me my first @england cap. So sad.— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 12, 2017
And Peter Crouch added:
Sad news about Graham Taylor . Had so much respect for him . Gave me my premier league debut and I will always be thankful .— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 12, 2017
Sir Elton John even took to Twitter to share his sadness:
I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham's passing. He was like a brother to me. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/FD8lEt7pQS— Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 12, 2017
Aston Villa and Wolves, who play each other in the Championship this weekend have remembered their former manager.