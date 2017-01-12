Aston Villa Legend Graham Taylor Dies

12 January 2017, 18:44

Graham Taylor Football Aston Villa Wolves England

Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died

The world of football is paying tribute to legend Graham Taylor, who has died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.

He had two spells in charge at Villa, as well as being in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for a year.

His family said in a statement: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

"The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."

Alan Shearer tweeted:

And Peter Crouch added:

Sir Elton John even took to Twitter to share his sadness:

Aston Villa and Wolves, who play each other in the Championship this weekend have remembered their former manager.

Trending On Capital FM

Joey Ichiban For Men

7 Times Celebrities Tried To Endorse Products But Failed So Badly That Our Faces Are Sore From Cringing
Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Yung Mavu

This Hip-Hop Harry Potter Rapper's Put A Spell On Fans With His Magical Bars & We Love It

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Just Hinted That He's Replacing Ray J & Brandon Block In CBB & We Can't Cope

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie Has Lost Her Passport & Live Tweeted The Whole Hilarious Ordeal

Stranger Things Charlie and Natalia

We're On Board With Stranger Things' Jonathan & Nancy's IRL Romance After Seeing These Photos
Ed Sheeran Galway Girl

One Of Ed Sheeran's New Song Titles Looks Very Familiar & Fans Can't Stop Talking About It

Ed Sheeran