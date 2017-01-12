Aston Villa Legend Graham Taylor Dies

Former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Graham Taylor has died

The world of football is paying tribute to legend Graham Taylor, who has died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.

He had two spells in charge at Villa, as well as being in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for a year.

His family said in a statement: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

"The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."

Alan Shearer tweeted:

Completely shocked by news of Graham Taylor. Always held him in the very highest regard - the man who gave me my first @england cap. So sad. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 12, 2017

And Peter Crouch added:

Sad news about Graham Taylor . Had so much respect for him . Gave me my premier league debut and I will always be thankful . — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 12, 2017

Sir Elton John even took to Twitter to share his sadness:

I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham's passing. He was like a brother to me. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/FD8lEt7pQS — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 12, 2017

Aston Villa and Wolves, who play each other in the Championship this weekend have remembered their former manager.