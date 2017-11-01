Armed Police Shut Birmingham Road After Kebab Shop Shooting

West Midlands Police say armed officers turned up in Handsworth in minutes last night after shots were fired at a kebab shop.

Police say they were were alerted at 10.50pm to reports of a firearm discharge in Soho Road, Handsworth, at Spices kebab house.

No-one was injured in the take-away and enquiries are underway; a car found crashed nearby has been recovered by police and will be forensically examined.

VIDEO: Police are examining the window of a fast food shop in Soho Rd #Birmingham which was shot at last night #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/TrD01UkRYv — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) November 1, 2017

Chief Inspector Colin Mattinson from West Midlands Police Force CID, said: "We’re working hard to establish exactly what happened.

"It’s believed shots were fired into the take-away. No-one was hurt in the shop and enquiries have been made with regional hospitals to see if anyone has presented with injuries consistent with a firearm discharge. No victims have been identified.

"If anyone saw what happened, or was in the area at the time and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene, I’d urge them to get in touch."

There’s still a big police presence & a wide cordon in place at Soho Rd #Birmingham - after a shooting here last night #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/T3GUtNFwGr — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) November 1, 2017

Armed police arrived at the scene within minutes of the shooting and the area was sealed off to preserve evidence.

Soho Road reopened around 3 o'clock this afternoon (1st November).