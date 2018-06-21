"Think Of The Children!" - Olly Alexander Calls Out Reactions To LGBT Performers

21 June 2018, 12:09

Olly Alexander Years & Years

The Years & Years frontman, Olly Alexander, has spoken back at claims that he is too "erotic" onstage.

The Years & Years boys always bring one hell of show when they're performing. They have huge tunes; big dance routines; and don't even get us started on their costumes. Right, Roman Kemp?!

However, the band's frontman, Olly Alexander, has recently come under fire for apparently performing too erotically, on-stage.

> WATCH: Years & Years Prove They're The Strongest Artists By Planking In Gruelling Backstage Ritual

Speaking to Shortlist, the 27-year-old said that the reactions to straight performers and LGBT were unfairly different; "It’s no different to Demi Lovato or Stefflon Don or Liam Payne," said Olly.

"They all simulate sex on stage and they say things in their songs that are erotic; they gyrate and wear revealing outfits," continued the 'Sanctify' singer. "People don't bat an eyelid, but as soon as I go on stage it's a case of, "Think of the children!"".

Years & Years Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

He went on to say that he does think of the children, while performing, and that "young people need to see a queer person being comfortable in their body."

> Grab Our App, And Get The Low-Down On All Things Years & Years!

This news comes after it was reported that Olly Alexander was told to hide his sexuality when Years & Years were first signed.

