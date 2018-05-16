Years & Years - 'If You're Over Me'

The Years & Years lads put on the most glamorous cabaret for you in their brand new music video for 'If You're Over Me'.

We're so pleased that Years & Years are back. When we first heard 'If You're Over Me', we squealed a lot. And then they dropped their accompanying music video...

*squeals internally forever*.

> Olly Alexander Was Told To Hide His Sexuality When Years And Years Got Signed

Having already welcomed us to their futuristic world of Palo Santo in the 'Sanctify' music video, we take a second trip back to the world where androids control humanity and force them to do what they want, in the video for 'If You're Over Me'.

Opening on a black screen with the words "The human cabarets of Palo Santo are attended by androids, all hoping to experience real emotion,"

"Human performers can find themselves dancing the same routines for weeks… months… years…"

Soon after, we see Olly Alexander put on one hell of a show - something we hope to see that the #CapitalSTB, Olly - as he prances around the stage in one hell of a glittery outfit, and even manages to fit in time to woo someone backstage. How does he do it?

> If You Want Everything To Do With Years & Years, You Need To Head On Over To Our App!

Years & Years - 'If You're Over Me' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

It's like thunder and lightning

You hurt me without trying

A tempest, you was rising

And no I don't like to be this way

And you're Jekyll and Hydein'

Are you real or are you lying?

So stop with your crying

I can't handle it now

[Pre-Chorus]

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going round, spreading the word, it's over

If that's how you feel then you should go

Don't come around saying, "I still want you"

[Chorus]

One minute you say we're a team

Then you're telling me you can't breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you're over me

Yesterday you said I'm the one

But now you say you're done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

[Verse 2]

There you go, there, I said it

Don't look at me all offended

You played games and it ended

I've got to look out for me

I won't say that it's easy

Oh, I know I hate leaving

But you can't keep deceiving

Does it make you feel good?

[Pre-Chorus]

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going round, spreading the word, it's over

If that's how you feel then you should go

Don't come around saying, "I still want you"

[Chorus]

One minute you say we're a team

Then you're telling me you can't breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you're over me

Yesterday you said I'm the one

But now you say you're done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

If you're over me

If you're over me

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

[Bridge]

How long can a love remain?

Time never could heal this pain

I thought I believed in fate

Oh, it's so cruel

No, nothing for us would change

Same story, the same mistake

This heart just wants to break

[Chorus]

One minute you say we're a team

Then you're telling me you can't breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you're over me

Yesterday you said I'm the one

But now you say you're done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

[Outro]

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Baby, if you're over me

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Baby, if you're over me



