"I Think Your Girl Fell In Love With Me" The Weeknd Hit Back At Justin Bieber With Savage New Lyrics

16 February 2017, 11:17

Justin Bieber & The Weeknd

Is there actually a pretty big feud building between these two over Selena Gomez?

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been dating for a while now and things seem to be getting pretty serious between the two.

However there's one thing that seems to keep popping up meaning that they can't just get on with their relationship in peace - Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber Doesn’t Believe Selena Gomez’s Relationship With The Weeknd Is Genuine

Yes, Selena famously dated JB a few years back and fans have never let the dream that they will end up together go away.

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

Picture: Getty

Justin himself was recently seen shading The Weeknd during an Instagram live, claiming that his favourite song was 'Starboy' before laughing his head off.

JB has also reportedly claimed that he doesn't think Selena's relationship with The Weeknd is real, stating that he thinks it's a publicity stunt and that Selena did the same thing with him and Nick Jonas!

Well, it appears The Weeknd wasn't going to take that lying down and the lyrics on his latest track seem to be aimed at Justin in the most savage way.

The Weeknd

Picture: Getty

'Some Way', a track by fellow Canadian artist Nav and featuring The Weeknd, include the lyrics, "I think your girl fell in love with me", "I just took that chick, and I know you feeling some way" and "I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me".

Makes sense if these are aimed at JB doesn't it?

Whilst the song isn't officially a diss track, it certainly seems like The Weeknd is throwing all kinds of shade at him and people on Twitter are pretty convinced...

Check out 'Some Way' for yourself and see what you make of all this.

