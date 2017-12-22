Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Were Filmed Together At A Gig And The Vid's Left Fans Confused AF

22 December 2017, 14:28

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin

Hmmm...

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin have some fans scratching their heads about whether or not the pair are an item.

> Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Are 'Openly Dating' As Their Friendship Moves To The Next Level

Just last month Shawn told E! News that he wasn’t dating anyone and that he was single AF just days after a source told the publication that they are “definitely dating and spend a lot of time together.”

And now things have just got a little more confusing after a video of the pair surfaced online showing the two at a concert in Shawn’s hometown Toronto, with the Stitches singer standing behind Hailey.

By the looks of things, Shawn’s fans have mixed views about this situation-ship. Some are a little confused by the whole thing and kinda want to know the truth, even if it’s really no one’s business to be honest. Others aren’t really keen on them as a pair for whatever reason.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest On These Two Love or Not-So-Lovebirds

One person tweeted: “No I am not “freaking” because he is dating someone I am “freaking out” because he lied to us if they are dating?,” while another person was convinced that the whole vibe was strictly friendly. 

Either way, we're all going to keep watching this space.

In the meantime, watch this interview of Shawn Mendes getting asked about losing his virginity and try not to cringe...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cheryl

Cheryl's Registered A New Track, 'That's My Song', Meaning That Comeback To Music Is Near!

Cheryl

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  2. 2
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  4. 4
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Know You artwork
    I Know You
    Craig David feat. Bastille
    itunes
  7. 7
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    Pink
    itunes
  8. 8
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  9. 9
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  10. 10
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  11. 11
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  12. 12
    I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
    Roy Wood & Wizzard
    itunes
  13. 13
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  15. 15
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  16. 16
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  17. 17
    Driving Home for Christmas
    Chris Rea
    itunes
  18. 18
    Merry Christmas Everyone artwork
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  19. 19
    Reggaeton Lento artwork
    Reggaeton Lento
    Little Mix / C.N.C.O / Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  20. 20
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  22. 22
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  23. 23
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  24. 24
    Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
    The Pogues
    itunes
  25. 25
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  26. 26
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  29. 29
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  31. 31
    Untouchable artwork
    Untouchable
    Eminem
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone
    itunes
  33. 33
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  34. 34
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  36. 36
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  37. 37
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Perfect Symphony artwork
    Perfect Symphony
    Ed Sheeran with Andrea Bocelli
    itunes
  39. 39
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  40. 40
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site