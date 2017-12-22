Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Were Filmed Together At A Gig And The Vid's Left Fans Confused AF

Hmmm...

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin have some fans scratching their heads about whether or not the pair are an item.

Just last month Shawn told E! News that he wasn’t dating anyone and that he was single AF just days after a source told the publication that they are “definitely dating and spend a lot of time together.”

And now things have just got a little more confusing after a video of the pair surfaced online showing the two at a concert in Shawn’s hometown Toronto, with the Stitches singer standing behind Hailey.

Shawn and Hailey Baldwin at Daniel Caesar’s concert in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/mP3sOqiJBM — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendesFans) December 21, 2017

By the looks of things, Shawn’s fans have mixed views about this situation-ship. Some are a little confused by the whole thing and kinda want to know the truth, even if it’s really no one’s business to be honest. Others aren’t really keen on them as a pair for whatever reason.

One person tweeted: “No I am not “freaking” because he is dating someone I am “freaking out” because he lied to us if they are dating?,” while another person was convinced that the whole vibe was strictly friendly.

No i am not “freaking” because he is dating someone i am “freaking out” because he lied to us if they are dating ? — Anna (@AnnaGeorgieva6) December 21, 2017

If shawn is happy great but that doesn't mean the entire fandom magically has to like her ( jst saying) — River.Wolf (@WolfObrosey_) December 21, 2017

That's not a couple vibe that's a friend vibe — MollySAW SHAWN 4x (@thisisillumin8) December 21, 2017

Nooooo — Juliane Portela (@juliane_pcm) December 21, 2017

Either way, we're all going to keep watching this space.

In the meantime, watch this interview of Shawn Mendes getting asked about losing his virginity and try not to cringe...