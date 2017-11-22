WATCH: A Fan Filmed Shawn Mendes In The Gym & We Couldn't Relate More If We Tried

There's nothing holding you back!

Winter is usually a time to sit back, relax and take a second or two to reflect on your year. It is most definitely NOT a time to go to the gym and workout.

> You Know We've Got A LOT Of Shawn Mendes News On Our App Right? Download It Now!

That's why when a video of the main man Shawn Mendes came rolling across fans' timelines today of the hitmaker working out, we were instantly tapping that play button like our life depended on it.

And guess what, we were not disappointed.

PIC: Instagram

Not because the 'Stitches' star was pumping iron like a boss, oh no, it was the complete opposite.

In fact, Shawn was doing what 99% of the population actually do at the gym... nothing! Just. Like. All. Of. Us.

> Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Are 'Openly Dating' As Their Friendship Moves To The Next Level

Let's all take a second to acknowledge that we are ALL in fact just a little bit like Shawn Mendes. Doesn't that make you feel better!?

How about we remind ourselves of the time Shawn shut down an autograph hunter who was going to sell on his signature for a bit of extra cash.