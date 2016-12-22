WATCH: Shawn Mendes Strips Down 'Mercy' For An Acoustic Version - It Will Give You ALL The Damn Feels

Shawn Mendes - Mercy (Acoustic) 03:35

"I never thought it could get better than the studio version but I was wrong."

As if Shawn's 'Mercy' couldn't get any more emotional, he goes and does this. Set in an empty Madison Square Garden, the 'Treat You Better' singer stripped back his single with just a lone spotlight on him.

And if you're not getting watery-eyed yet, it's all filmed in black and white.

Shawn teased the video prior to its release on Twitter, saying those four simple words; "#MercyAcousticVideo today!".

The video was set at Madison Square Garden, where the 18-year-old heartthrob had previously performed a sold-out show to just over 20,000 adoring fans.

Pic: Getty

Sat at his piano, Mendes effortlessly belts out the lyrics with his cool, raspy tones and - needless to say, his fans were loving it. Just a wee tad...

I never thought it could get better than the studio version but I was wrong.. #MercyAcousticVideo — Best Shawn Vocals (@shawnvocalsvine) December 21, 2016

wow just... wow. only shawn can leave you speechless with just a piano and an empty arena #MercyAcousticVideo — hannah (@HANNAHYPENA) December 21, 2016

