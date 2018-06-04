Shawn Mendes’ New Album Is FULL Of Raunchy Lyrics You Never Noticed

We’ll never look at him the same way again…

Shawn Mendes has certainly grown up since he broke onto the Vine circuit, and his self-titled album definitely confirms that!

Shawn Mendes Just Proved He's The Number One Justin Bieber Fanboy

Fans have spotted that Shawn’s new songs contain a LOT of raunchy lyrics… you’ll never be able to look at him the same way again after this!

'Nervous'

“Get a little excited

Baby, when I think about you, yeah

Talk a little too much around you (I talk a little too much, yeah)

Get a little self-conscious (I get a little self-conscious)

When I think about you

Get a little excited (I get a little excited)

Baby, when I think about you

Yeah, when I think about you, babe

You got me acting like I've never done this before

I promise I'll be ready when I walk through the door

And I don't know why”

'Lost In Japan'

“I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I

I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight

'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind

I could feel the tension

We could cut it with a knife

I know it's more than just a friendship

I can hear you think I'm right, yeah

Do I gotta convince you?

That you shouldn't fall asleep

It'll only be a couple hours

And I'm about to leave

Do you got plans tonight?

I was hoping I could get lost in your paradise

The only thing I'm thinking 'bout is you and I

'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind”

'Where Were You In The Morning'

“You said, "I wanna get to know ya"

Why you gotta get my hopes up?

You said that you were staying over

But then I woke up to the cold air

Where were you in the morning, baby?

You didn't leave your number for me

Left me without a warning, baby

Where were you in the morning, baby?”

'Fallin’ All In You'

“Sunrise with you on my chest

No blinds in the place where I live

Daybreak open your eyes

'Cause this was only ever meant to be for one night

Still, we're changing our minds here

Be yours, be my dear

So close with you on my lips

Touch noses, feeling your breath

Push your heart and pull away, yeah

Be my summer in a winter day love

I can't see one thing wrong

Between the both of us

Be mine, be mine, yeah

Anytime, anytime

Fast forward a couple years, yeah

Grown up in the place that we live

Make love, then we fight

Laugh 'cause it was only meant to be for one night baby

I guess we can't control

What's just not up to us

Be mine, be mine, yeah

Anytime, anytime”

'Particular Taste'

“She's got particular taste, yeah

She's so obsessed with the chase, yeah

She don't waste time on conversations, no

She just goes right for the face, yeah

She's so particular

I'm so obsessed with her

Yeah, she's so particular

She's the best at, get you thinkin' that she don't care

Knows exactly what she wants, uhh

Now she's runnin' all her fingers right through my hair"

'Why'

“I know a girl, she's like a curse

We want each other, no one will break first

So many nights, trying to find someone new

They don't mean nothing compared to her, and I know”

'Mutual'

“I want you close to me

I want you close, I want you closer

But when you're here with me

It's hard to tell just what you're after

You say, you want all of me today

But tomorrow's not the same

My feelings never change

What do you want from me?

What do you want? Uh

I need to know

If this is mutual

Before I go

And get way too involved

I want you bad

Can you reciprocate?

No, I don't want to have to leave

But half of you is not enough for me

Are you playing me

Is this a game?

When you show up late

Say love at 2 AM

Then tell me you can't say

Girl, yeah

What do you want from me?”

'Perfectly Wrong'

“Oh, you know how much it hurts

Every time you say you hate me

But when we're making love, you make it worth it

Can't believe the places that you take me

Oh, and why I can't quit

When you break my heart open

I need you more than I know

Oh, and I can't resist when you're up against my skin

I never wanna let you go"

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News