Shawn Mendes’ New Album Is FULL Of Raunchy Lyrics You Never Noticed
4 June 2018, 16:14
We’ll never look at him the same way again…
Shawn Mendes has certainly grown up since he broke onto the Vine circuit, and his self-titled album definitely confirms that!
Shawn Mendes Just Proved He's The Number One Justin Bieber Fanboy
Fans have spotted that Shawn’s new songs contain a LOT of raunchy lyrics… you’ll never be able to look at him the same way again after this!
'Nervous'
“Get a little excited
Baby, when I think about you, yeah
Talk a little too much around you (I talk a little too much, yeah)
Get a little self-conscious (I get a little self-conscious)
When I think about you
Get a little excited (I get a little excited)
Baby, when I think about you
Yeah, when I think about you, babe
You got me acting like I've never done this before
I promise I'll be ready when I walk through the door
And I don't know why”
'Lost In Japan'
“I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I
I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight
'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind
I could feel the tension
We could cut it with a knife
I know it's more than just a friendship
I can hear you think I'm right, yeah
Do I gotta convince you?
That you shouldn't fall asleep
It'll only be a couple hours
And I'm about to leave
Do you got plans tonight?
I was hoping I could get lost in your paradise
The only thing I'm thinking 'bout is you and I
'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind”
'Where Were You In The Morning'
“You said, "I wanna get to know ya"
Why you gotta get my hopes up?
You said that you were staying over
But then I woke up to the cold air
Where were you in the morning, baby?
You didn't leave your number for me
Left me without a warning, baby
Where were you in the morning, baby?”
'Fallin’ All In You'
“Sunrise with you on my chest
No blinds in the place where I live
Daybreak open your eyes
'Cause this was only ever meant to be for one night
Still, we're changing our minds here
Be yours, be my dear
So close with you on my lips
Touch noses, feeling your breath
Push your heart and pull away, yeah
Be my summer in a winter day love
I can't see one thing wrong
Between the both of us
Be mine, be mine, yeah
Anytime, anytime
Fast forward a couple years, yeah
Grown up in the place that we live
Make love, then we fight
Laugh 'cause it was only meant to be for one night baby
I guess we can't control
What's just not up to us
Be mine, be mine, yeah
Anytime, anytime”
'Particular Taste'
“She's got particular taste, yeah
She's so obsessed with the chase, yeah
She don't waste time on conversations, no
She just goes right for the face, yeah
She's so particular
I'm so obsessed with her
Yeah, she's so particular
She's the best at, get you thinkin' that she don't care
Knows exactly what she wants, uhh
Now she's runnin' all her fingers right through my hair"
'Why'
“I know a girl, she's like a curse
We want each other, no one will break first
So many nights, trying to find someone new
They don't mean nothing compared to her, and I know”
'Mutual'
“I want you close to me
I want you close, I want you closer
But when you're here with me
It's hard to tell just what you're after
You say, you want all of me today
But tomorrow's not the same
My feelings never change
What do you want from me?
What do you want? Uh
I need to know
If this is mutual
Before I go
And get way too involved
I want you bad
Can you reciprocate?
No, I don't want to have to leave
But half of you is not enough for me
Are you playing me
Is this a game?
When you show up late
Say love at 2 AM
Then tell me you can't say
Girl, yeah
What do you want from me?”
'Perfectly Wrong'
“Oh, you know how much it hurts
Every time you say you hate me
But when we're making love, you make it worth it
Can't believe the places that you take me
Oh, and why I can't quit
When you break my heart open
I need you more than I know
Oh, and I can't resist when you're up against my skin
I never wanna let you go"
Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News