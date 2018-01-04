Sam Smith Has Opened Up About His Body Image Issues & It'll Hit You In The Feels

Sam Smith displayed a slimmer frame two years ago after losing weight, but he’s been open about his struggle with body confidence.

Although the One Last Song singer now loves his stretch marks, that’s not always been the case as he admitted that he once used to be so self-conscious and obsessive about his image, that he now tries to control the images he pays attention to.

In a frank interview with veteran actress, Sarah Jessica Parker for V Magazine, talking about how he feels on camera now compared to two years ago, he explained: “It's completely different.

“I think that's come with me losing weight. When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive.

“I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day. Now, I've gotten to a place where I really love my stretch marks and I just enjoy my body.”

However, even though the 25-year-old has come very far he admitted that he still struggles with his body image and admitted that “it’s always going to be an issue. I need to constantly train myself to watch the right sort of films, to not look at certain ads and think that's how my stomach should look.”

“I think men should talk about it more.”

