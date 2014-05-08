Sam Smith Confirmed For Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

The 'Money On My Mind' star lands a spot on the line-up for the Wembley Stadium event.

Sam Smith will bring his unique voice to the stage at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone on Saturday 21st June.

The UK singer-songwriter, who launches his long-awaited debut solo album 'In The Lonely Hour' in late May, returns to the event for the second year in a row.

Back in 2013 at the Summertime Ball, Sam performed as a special guest for both Naughty Boy and Disclosure, but performs as a main artist himself on the 2014 line-up.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

