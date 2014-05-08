Sam Smith Confirmed For Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

8 May 2014, 07:35

Sam Smith Press Shot 2014

The 'Money On My Mind' star lands a spot on the line-up for the Wembley Stadium event.

Sam Smith will bring his unique voice to the stage at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone on Saturday 21st June.

The UK singer-songwriter, who launches his long-awaited debut solo album 'In The Lonely Hour' in late May, returns to the event for the second year in a row.

Back in 2013 at the Summertime Ball, Sam performed as a special guest for both Naughty Boy and Disclosure, but performs as a main artist himself on the 2014 line-up.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Check out the FULL Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up In Pictures:

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Sam Smith - Money On My Mind on MUZU.TV.

Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith Collaboration

Ed Sheeran Drops Pretty Subtle Hints That He'd Be Game For A Collab With Sam Smith!

Ed Sheeran

Rich List

Adele’s £35MILLION Richer In 2016… & Find Out Who The Richest Pop Stars Under 30 Are
Sam Smith Tom Daley Dustin Lance Black

Sam Smith Quits Twitter! Singer Taking A Break After Oscars/Dustin Lance Black Controversy

30 Under 30

Adele, Ed Sheeran & PewDiePie Lead Forbes' '30 Under 30' 2016
Adele Olly Alexander Jess Glynne Brits Nominations

BRIT Awards 2016 Nominations - Adele, Years & Years And Jess Glynne Lead The Pack

BRITs 2017

Sam Smith and Disclosure Saturday Night Live

WATCH: Disclosure Perform Live With Sam Smith And Lorde On Saturday Night Live

Disclosure

Sam Smith Asset

Sam Smith's INSANE Body Transformation: 24 Pics Proving Just How Much He Has Changed
Sam Smith Celebrity Friends

Sam Smith's Celebrity BFFs: Most Popular Man In Showbiz?

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran