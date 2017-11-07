Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Have Been Outrageously Flirting On Instagram But You Probably Missed It

It was right under our eyes the whole time!

After being pictured kissing in New York back in October, everyone's favourite new couple quickly became Sam Smith and '13 Reasons Why' actor Brandon Flynn.

Sam confirmed that he was no longer single in an interview with Ellen, but since then the pair haven't been seen out and about too much. However, fans have uncovered some very public flirting that many people missed and it turns out it was right under our noses.

Whilst there have been some cheeky little mentions on Instagram stories, the really obvious flirting that we missed came in the comments section of some of Sam's posts.

I’m out here really giggling and crying everytime I see Brandon Flynn supporting & giving love to Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/YqTQq3hsdb — ♡Amirah Awalludin♡ (@AmirahAwalludin) November 5, 2017

As one fan shows above, on one snap, Brandon commented 'You're so good boy', whilst on another he wrote 'Apple of my eye'. But the juiciest bit of flirting of all was when Brandon commented 'Zaddy' and Sam then replied with a cute kissing face emoji.

Due to Sam getting around 1000 comments on every single Instagram post, it would've been difficult for fans to spot the very public flirting sessions, but some eagle eyed fans don't miss a thing thankfully.

One of Brandon's friend's then posted a pic of the pair on her Instagram stories writing 'They so cute' and we just can't get enough of them tbh...

OMG Brandon Flynn and Sam Smith are so cute OMG I'm dying pic.twitter.com/lq8LZHzrR3 — JustSeera (@justseera) November 6, 2017

Can you say #CoupleGoals?



