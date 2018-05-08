WATCH: Nick Jonas Casually Rode A Packed Subway To The Met Gala!

Why is it whenever we get on public transport, a member of the Jonas Brothers doesn't join us? Sigh.

The Met Gala is that time of year when A-listers get the most glam they've ever been. Expect to see the likes of Rihanna and the Kardashians donning their finest dresses.

And you can also expect to see Nick Jonas travelling to the famed Met Gala on public transport.

The 'Jealous' singer was suited and booted in his Dolce & Gabbana outfit, and travelling on the subway, joining everyone else on their everyday commute.

When @nickjonas get off your stop on the subway pic.twitter.com/QZUVUM9cIr — Amanda Louise (@amandaxvillegas) May 7, 2018

This is the one time we wouldn't mind getting delayed on the train.

We're just a little confused as to where Nick managed to smuggle a whole camera crew and entourage on a packed train. We can barely fit our sandwiches on there during rush hour.

Nick's getting you ready for the #CapitalSTB, with this throwback of 'Levels' from 2016...