WATCH: Miley Cyrus Slays Shania Twain Performance On The Voice With Her Girls

People were loving Miley.

Miley Cyrus stunned on The Voice when she took to the stage with her three mentees, Brooke Simpson, Ashland Craft and Janice Freeman on Tuesday night to perform Shania Twain’s 1997 hit single, ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman.’

Dressed in all leopard print, the ladies gave a performance that Shania would be proud of and fans were loving every bit of the show the ladies put on.

One fan tweeted: “Is anyone else watching #The Voice tonight?! The leopard on leopard outfit @MileyCyrus is wearing is killing it.”

Is anyone else watching The Voice tonight?! The leopard on leopard outfit @MileyCyrus is wearing is killing it — MELINA MORRY (@ladylikeleopard) November 29, 2017

Can we take a moment to talk abut how PHENOMENALLY GORGEOUS @MileyCyrus looked on @NBCTheVoice tonight?! I mean, damn. Just DAMN.

No Words....

Except it reminds me of the cheetah girls. But that’s totally okay. @ravensymone thevoice #cheetahgirls #cheetahsisters pic.twitter.com/Wf9rtBYwkz — B.J. (@BJistheshit) November 29, 2017

miley cyrus’s performance on the voice was just next level — jenny (@jennyhancox13) November 29, 2017

Sadly, things took a turn for the worse when Miley’s contestant, Janice was sent home leaving 10 finalists to battle out for the title, but people weren’t impressed with the votes branding the whole competition a “joke” with a "bias for country music."

Annoyed with The voice definitely feel like this show is rigged smh like how you send Janice home ?! A joke pic.twitter.com/Z6QXlYNI3D — chelsea predvil (@Unwaveringsoul_) November 29, 2017

Last time I checked, the show's called "The Voice", right?! Well, Janice has THE Voice. #VoiceSaveJanice — Schroeder (@DisneySchroeder) November 29, 2017

Everyone who was at the taping of 'The Voice' tonight said that Miley left the stage crying with Janice.. Makes me so sad. — Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) November 29, 2017

> In the meantime here's a clip of Miley, her tongue and James Corden to get you through your day.