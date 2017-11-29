WATCH: Miley Cyrus Slays Shania Twain Performance On The Voice With Her Girls

29 November 2017, 14:38

Miley Cyrus

People were loving Miley.

Miley Cyrus stunned on The Voice when she took to the stage with her three mentees, Brooke Simpson, Ashland Craft and Janice Freeman on Tuesday night to perform Shania Twain’s 1997 hit single, ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman.’

Dressed in all leopard print, the ladies gave a performance that Shania would be proud of and fans were loving every bit of the show the ladies put on.

One fan tweeted: “Is anyone else watching #The Voice tonight?! The leopard on leopard outfit @MileyCyrus is wearing is killing it.”

Sadly, things took a turn for the worse when Miley’s contestant, Janice was sent home leaving 10 finalists to battle out for the title, but people weren’t impressed with the votes branding the whole competition a “joke” with a "bias for country music."

