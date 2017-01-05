“If She Gets Pregnant, Great” Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Might Have A Baby In 2017!

5 January 2017, 10:29

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Eeep! There could be the patter of tiny feet for these two!

They’re the fairytale couple we were SO happy to see reunite… and it looks like it could get even more serious for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2017, as the couple are apparently planning to start a family!

"What's Going On?": Liam Hemsworth Questions Miley Cyrus On Why She Sometimes Doesn't Wear Her Engagement Ring

After a loved up year in 2016, the couple have been talking about expanding their family. A source told OK!, “[They] have been having very serious conversations in the past few months about family.

“She's looking at adoption more seriously, Miley gets overwhelmed at all the children in need around the world... She wants to adopt them all. Miley and Liam both say they're in the mindset right now that if she gets pregnant, then great, but if she doesn't, it's OK,”

Liam’s brother Chris having children has apparently also got the couple thinking about having their own children, and Miley is said to have “ditched her unhealthy habits” in preparation for motherhood.

Miley and Liam reunited at the end of 2015 after having been engaged a few years earlier, and have been keeping their relationship much more low-key than before.

We’re so excited at the prospect of a Miley/Liam baby – how adorable would that kid be?! 

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her Sexuality In A Tell-All Interview

Miley Cyrus - BB Talk

Official Music Video

04:31

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth

"What's Going On?": Liam Hemsworth Questions Miley Cyrus On Why She Sometimes Doesn't Wear Her Engagement Ring
Miley Cyrus 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival 2

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her Sexuality In A Tell-All Interview
Miley Hannah Montana

"They'll Probably Kill Me For Saying It" - Miley Cyrus Just Dropped A Bombshell About 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Cyrus Never Doing A Red Carpet Again

Miley Cyrus Claims She'll Never Do A Red Carpet Again And Her Reason Is So Miley
Miley Cyrus VMA On eBay

Miley Cyrus' Homeless Date To The 2014 VMAs Is Now Selling Her 'Video Of The Year' Award
celebrity karaoke asset

9 Of The Greatest Celebrity Karaoke Videos Guaranteed To Make You CRINGE

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Miley Cyrus Hair Transformations

Braids, Mops And Crops… 19 Of Miley Cyrus' ULTIMATE Hair Transformations
Miley Cyrus

From Twerking To Tattoos - Check Out 14 Of Miley Cyrus's Most Shocking Moments