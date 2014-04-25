Miley Cyrus Announces 2014 ‘Bangerz’ UK Arena Tour Dates

Now Playing
25 April 2014, 09:14
The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer will head to the UK for a number of live shows next May.
Miley Cyrus has confirmed plans to bring her ‘Bangerz’ tour to the UK for a number of live shows in May 2014.
The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer teased the show during a recent webchat with Pandora on Capital, explaining how it was one of her favourite places to perform, and revealing that there will be many surprises.
"Yes, I definitely will be here," Miley declared. "This is one of my favourite places to tour. I've toured the States, South America, I did a kind of quick European tour a few years ago – it was so awesome."
Check out the full list of Miley Cyrus UK tour dates below:
6th May 2014 – London’s O2 Arena
10th May 2014 – First Direct Arena Leeds
12th May 2014 – Hydro Arena, Glasgow
14th May 2014 – Phones 4U Arena, Manchester
16th May 2014 – NIA, Birmingham
