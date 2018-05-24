Watch: Chris Hemsworth Attacked By A Dog Whilst Reenacting Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

Chris Hemsworth is clearly a massive fan of brother Liam's fiancee Miley Cyrus, having put some serious effort into this dance routine.

Miley Cyrus' brother-in-law-to-be, Chris Hemsworth, just made an epic dance routine to 'Wrecking Ball' whilst hanging out with crew of kids and a dog.

Going into full 'Thor' mode, the Australian actor puts his whole into the dance, until a dog decides he wants in on the action and leaps onto him. Undeterred, Chris carries the drama onto the floor, pretending the dog is mauling him - cos' that is what makes children laugh.

Miley re-posted the video with love hearts, because let's be honest, this is some serious family goals.

Picture: Instagram

