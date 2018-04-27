Louis Tomlinson's Reaction To The Royal Baby's Name Is Hilarious

There are two Prince Louis in town now, and Mr. Tomlinson already has a special gift in store for Will and Kate's new baby boy...

After days of suspense, pondering and placing of bets since the royal birth about what Prince William and Kate would call their precious little third born- they've only gone and called it Louis!

For a hot minute we were worried how our #1 Louis (sorry Walsh) was going to react to sharing the crown, literally, with the newborn but he reacted in a totally hilarious way, tweeting he'll take care of little Louis and sort him out with one of his trademark tracksuits, aw!

Young Louis welcome to the world. I’ll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 27, 2018

People couldn't handle this level of cuteness and are getting excited thinking about the force of nature the two Louis will be when they eventually team up and the singer takes His Royal Highness under his wing.

you'll make him the sassiest prince ever — HAPPY EMMA DAY (@sprmniall) April 27, 2018

King Louis will look after Prince Louis — Rebekah ◟̽◞̽ (@tmhlouis91) April 27, 2018

THIS IS SO CUTE STOP — adriana (@solofthes) April 27, 2018

Picture: GIPHY

We genuinely cannot wait for the day uncle Louis takes royal Louis out for his very first tracksuit - we think it should get its own national holiday of its own <3 Adidas, we're ready for that collab when you are?!

