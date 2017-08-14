Louis Tomlinson Was Asked About Freddie's Future & His Answer Will Legit Melt Your Heart

Now Playing
14 August 2017, 10:40
He's been a dad for just over a year but he's already nailing it!
Half of us can only imagine how tricky it must be to be a parent at times. You have to give up about 75% of your free time, you never get the last brownie any more and then there's the whole 'keeping another human alive' thing.
Add to that the fact that Louis Tomlinson is a MASSIVE pop-star, we think it's safe to say he's doing a pretty decent job so far.
PIC: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram
When asked about Freddie's future and what he'd expect the lil guy to do when he's older, Louis proved just how much of a stellar dad he already is...
"Those decisions are down to him when he’s old enough" adding, "he can do whatever he wants".
What. A. Sweetheart. Note to self: we can do whatever we want, including playing Louis' new single 'Back To You' on repeat, all day 'err day.
