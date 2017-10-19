9 Relatable AF Perrie Edwards Memes Only A True Mixer Will Really Understand

Now Playing
Sun Comes Up Rudimental feat. James Arthur Download 'Sun Comes Up' on iTunes
19 October 2017, 16:45
Because Perrie memes are basically the only way we communicate to one another these days.
Paragraphs are overrated, there we said it. Why even bother thinking about full sentences anymore when a photo of Perrie with a couple of words underneath will genuinely make us laugh more than any long winded joke.
> We Stash All Our Best Little Mix Articles On Our App BTW...Why Haven't You Clicked On This Link Yet?!
With that in mind...prepare to enjoy ALL the memes.
Hi guys! I'm the owner of this new Little Mix fan page! Thank you all for following and I'll try to get better at editing and videos! I'll post facts, posts, edits and conffesions on this account, so you can send any facts and conffesions that you have! Hope you guys will like my page and hope you'll enjoy it! #littlemix #little #mix #perrieedwards #perrie #edwards #jesynelson #leighannepinnock #jadethirlwall #beautiful #queens #favoriteband #sotme #wings #power #touch #dna #changeyourlife #move #salute #wordup
GIRLFRIENDS Jade literally spend a good 40 seconds tying Perrie's boot and called her MY LITTLE PERRIE don't touch me my ship is rising more than ever & I'm losing my shit . . . . . . #perrie #perrieedwards #jade #jadethirlwall #jerrie #jerrieislife #jerrieisreal #jerriethirlwards #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #littlemix #glorydays #glorydaystour
Hi loves I'm going to a family dinner Qotd: have you ever broken something? Aotd:no (fc:1751) • • • • • #perrieedwards #jadethirlwall #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #littlemix #jerrieisreal #loveislove #lgbt #littlemixmeme #dna #salute #getweird #glorydays #lm5 @perrieedwards @jadethirlwall @leighannepinnock @jesynelson @littlemix