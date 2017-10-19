9 Relatable AF Perrie Edwards Memes Only A True Mixer Will Really Understand

19 October 2017, 16:45

Perrie Edwards Memes

Because Perrie memes are basically the only way we communicate to one another these days.

Paragraphs are overrated, there we said it. Why even bother thinking about full sentences anymore when a photo of Perrie with a couple of words underneath will genuinely make us laugh more than any long winded joke. 

> We Stash All Our Best Little Mix Articles On Our App BTW...Why Haven't You Clicked On This Link Yet?!

With that in mind...prepare to enjoy ALL the memes.

1. Those true struggles with the rents...

 

Yeees Source : @mixersonfleek #PerrieMeme

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemixchicks) onApr 10, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

2. Because Friday just can't come quick enough.

3. Let's face it, NYE is always a proper let down though.

4. When professional comedians just aren't enough.

5. But..Mr Brooks...why aren't you teaching us about osmosis?!

6. True Jerrie shippers know what the deal is.

7. For those of you who have your priorities straight.

8. This drama is way too real.

9. We are ALL guilty of this...don't lie now...

Trending On Capital FM

Santa wages

Those People Who Dress Up As Santa In Shops At Christmas Time Probably Earn More Than Most Of Us
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are engaged

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Pennywise Perrie Edwards

QUIZ: Are You More Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Or Pennywise From 'It'?

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Little Mix Memes

15 Memes Only A True Mixer Would Understand

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Perrie Edwards Instagram Hero

11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown