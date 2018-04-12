Perrie Edwards Injured In Studio Accident Whilst Recording New Little Mix Album

12 April 2018, 12:39

Perrie Edwards Injured

Perrie was busy recording for the ladies' fifth studio album when she got into the accident!

Ever since we found out that Little Mix were planning on releasing their fifth studio album this year, it's pretty much all we've been able to think about.

As much as we really wanna hear brand new Little Mix music, one thing we didn't expect was that Perrie would go and injure herself for the cause - but that's exactly what's happened.

Following a late night recording session working on LM5, Perrie took to Instagram Stories to reveal a painful look bruise on her swollen left hand...

Pic: Instagram

Revealing exactly how she managed to hurt herself, Perrie wrote, 'Oh yea. I jammed my hand in the big chunky studio door at like midnight last night. I wanted to cry but I didn't. It was AWFUL!'

Of course, caring #Mixers quickly shared kind messages of support with Pez and wished her a speedy recovery...

Before the incident, Perrie had shared a clip of herself in the recording booth wearing her pyjamas and claiming that the song she was working on is a BOP!

At least Perrie's got her footie star boyfriend Alex to nurse her through her injury - we could certainly think of worse ways to recover!

