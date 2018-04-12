Perrie Edwards Injured In Studio Accident Whilst Recording New Little Mix Album

Perrie was busy recording for the ladies' fifth studio album when she got into the accident!

Ever since we found out that Little Mix were planning on releasing their fifth studio album this year, it's pretty much all we've been able to think about.

As much as we really wanna hear brand new Little Mix music, one thing we didn't expect was that Perrie would go and injure herself for the cause - but that's exactly what's happened.

Following a late night recording session working on LM5, Perrie took to Instagram Stories to reveal a painful look bruise on her swollen left hand...



Pic: Instagram

Revealing exactly how she managed to hurt herself, Perrie wrote, 'Oh yea. I jammed my hand in the big chunky studio door at like midnight last night. I wanted to cry but I didn't. It was AWFUL!'

Of course, caring #Mixers quickly shared kind messages of support with Pez and wished her a speedy recovery...

@LittleMix perrie hun i hope your hand will get better soon thank you for going through pain for us we love you — ivãna 24 (@lindevmann) April 11, 2018

@LittleMix PERRIE. i hope u hand stay well soon. take care, girl. love u — jeni (@hopesilky) April 12, 2018

Before the incident, Perrie had shared a clip of herself in the recording booth wearing her pyjamas and claiming that the song she was working on is a BOP!

@LittleMix work so hard to show us the best always.

Hope your hand gets better soon Perrie. We love you & please remember your health comes first always pic.twitter.com/UzL51bVRM5 — LITTLE MIX WORLD (@LMWorldNewss) April 11, 2018

At least Perrie's got her footie star boyfriend Alex to nurse her through her injury - we could certainly think of worse ways to recover!

Whilst you're here, reminisce over this classic performance of 'Move' from the ladies way back in 2015...