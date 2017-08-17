'Game Of Thrones' Drove Jade Thirlwall To Put Her BF In The Dog House & His Response Is Perfect

'Game Of Thrones' is the ULTIMATE test of a relationship...fact!

Steering clear of spoilers is one of the most infuriating parts of being a fan of 'Game Of Thrones', well all know that. The second most infuriating thing? Anyone? OF COURSE, it is when you bae goes an watches episodes without you!

That is exactly what happened with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and her rockstar beau Jed Elliott...so much so in fact that Jade actually shared some of the pair's DMs in her Instagram story.

"Jed e eu discutindo sobre ele assistir Game Of Thrones sem mim " Jade via Instagram Story.#MTVHottest Little Mix pic.twitter.com/cLFPphUZ3K — Little Mix BR (@LittleMixxBRA) August 7, 2017

As we pretend to understand why he called her RONALD, you just have to have a look at how Jed handled the situation on his own Twitter account...

When you watch Game Of Thrones without her and she stops responding to your messages... #dryyoureyesmate @annaleemedia pic.twitter.com/LJSDsWxNGj — Jed Elliott (@JedStruts) August 17, 2017

Everybody, there's a BIG lesson to be learnt here: No matter who you are, the act of self-depreciation is THE best way to get your partner to forgive you, okay, thanks, bye.

