'Game Of Thrones' Drove Jade Thirlwall To Put Her BF In The Dog House & His Response Is Perfect

17 August 2017, 15:14

Jed Elliott Jade Thirlwall Instagram

'Game Of Thrones' is the ULTIMATE test of a relationship...fact!

Steering clear of spoilers is one of the most infuriating parts of being a fan of 'Game Of Thrones', well all know that. The second most infuriating thing? Anyone? OF COURSE, it is when you bae goes an watches episodes without you!

That is exactly what happened with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and her rockstar beau Jed Elliott...so much so in fact that Jade actually shared some of the pair's DMs in her Instagram story.

As we pretend to understand why he called her RONALD, you just have to have a look at how Jed handled the situation on his own Twitter account...

Everybody, there's a BIG lesson to be learnt here: No matter who you are, the act of self-depreciation is THE best way to get your partner to forgive you, okay, thanks, bye.

Let's just remind ourselves exactly why we love Little shall we? K, thanks bye.

Little Mix - 'Power'

Official music video

04:06

