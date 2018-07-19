Jade Thirlwall's Disneyland Paris Holiday Is Already An Iconic Moment In Little Mix History

19 July 2018, 14:35

Jade Thirlwall at Disneyl;and Paris

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall was absolutely in her element when she took a trip to Disneyland Paris recently and her pictures have already become the stuff of legend!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is a vocal lover of all things Disney, so it was no surprise she decided to take a trip to Disneyland Paris in between tour dates recently.

What we weren't expecting was the level of iconic that her holiday snaps would turn out to be - from Splash Mountain to Snow White, these highlight every reason we absolutely love Jade!

Of course Jade kicked everything off by posing for a photoshoot with Minnie Mouse, captioning her Instagram snaps 'BFF Goals'...

Not leaving the Minnie Mouse love there, Jade then donned some Minnie ears of her own and posed for a picture whilst she licked an ice cream in a phone box alongside the caption, 'I can be your (super)hero baby... #MarvelSummer'...

Jade's reaction to going on Splash Mountain is one of the greatest holiday pics we'll ever see...

It wasn't only Splash Mountain that had Jade serving up meme quality looks, but the Tower Of Terror too...

Jade Thirlwall on the Tower Of Terror at Disneylan
Pic: Instagram

The Little Mix queen even took time out to reenact the classic video of the little girl who wasn't happy to see Snow White during her trip, securing her iconic status forever...

Proving that she really does have the power, Jade stopped off for a picture with a giant statue of The Hulk and now we're just kinda gutted that we weren't there with her. What a trip!

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall

