Liam Payne & Rita Ora Released A Snippet Of Their New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Single & The Excitement Is Real AF

We're so here for this.

Liam Payne and Rita Ora are about to give their fans the ultimate New Year’s gift in the form of a collab and we’re 100% here for it.

The singers took to their social media pages to tease the new single called 'For You' coming out on Friday 5th January, sharing a playful video of them having fun in a studio.

Posting the clip with matching captions, they wrote: "We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio w/ @liampayne. Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack is out this Friday January 5."

The song is on the official soundtrack for Fifty Shades Freed, the third instalment in the franchise coming out in February.

Liam and Rita follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift and former One Directioner, Zayn Malik, after the pair collaborated on the 2017 single called 'I Don’t Wanna Live Forever' for the second film, Fifty Shades Darker.

And we’re not the only ones that are excited for this single, fans can’t wait too. One person tweeted: “THIS IS SO GOOD” while another person tweeted: “This is already my fav song.”

Can’t wait — Giorgia | Fifty Shades Freed (@msgiorgiap) January 3, 2018

This is everything!! I CAN'T WAIT TILL THE WHOLE SONG COMES OUT!!! I'm so excited l wanna SCREAAAAAM — Artiola/ Anywhere (@ArtiolaOra) January 3, 2018

YAAAAAS — Louis Tomlinson Méx (@LouisMxOficial) January 3, 2018