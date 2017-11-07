“I Can’t Wait To Get Out There & Perform New Songs!” Liam Payne Is Coming To The #CapitalJBB!

7 November 2017, 08:51

… and he’s also looking forward to chilling with fellow Baller, Niall Horan, backstage!

We really are spoiling you guys – we’ve got not one One Direction lad but TWO on the line up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola… Liam Payne has just been confirmed!

#CapitalJBB 2017 - Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, James Arthur, Craig David & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball Line Up!

Liam’s no stranger to performing at the O2 – and he’s buzzing to be back to get you all dancing on Sunday 10th December. He told us, “It feels amazing to be part of the Jingle Bell Ball this year, it’s going to be really great.

“I have done it a lot of times, I’m a regular you could say! I’m one of the regulars which I love, it’s great. I can’t wait to get out there and obviously I have some new great songs to perform.”

And given that his good mate Niall Horan is also on the bill, it’s no surprise Liam’s also looking forward to catching up with his former bandmate.

He told Capital’s Roman Kemp, “We did a gig in America a while ago and watching each other perform is a really nice thing, you want to get up and join in! He’s doing great, he’s gone for his style of music which I absolutely love, super chilled, super relaxed so I can’t wait to get out there and watch him and I’m sure there will be a bit of hanging out and fun backstage.”

Bring it on boys – we can’t wait for Liam to rock the #CapitalJBB stage! 

> Keep Up To Date With All Things Jingle Bell Ball Over On Our App - You Won't Wanna Miss A Thing!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey

Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Reportedly Rekindle Romance Just In Time For The Birth Of Their Baby
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  6. 6
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  8. 8
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  9. 9
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  18. 18
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  19. 19
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  20. 20
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don & French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  26. 26
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  27. 27
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  28. 28
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  29. 29
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  33. 33
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  35. 35
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  38. 38
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site