Liam Payne & Cheryl Film A HUGE F-You To The Haters Questioning Their Relationship At The BRITs

This is SO perfect.

The downside of being a celeb is that occasionally people make up lies about your relationships to get column inches, something that's been happening to Liam Payne and Cheryl in the past week, but the couple hit back in the PERFECT way.

The couple had been hit by rumours that they could be splitting up in the past week, so the BRIT Awards 2018 was the perfect opportunity to stick a proverbially middle finger up at anyone that questioned whether these two were still totally loved up or not.

As well as joining Liam on the red carpet, Cheryl also took part in his Instagram story where he revealed his girlfriend beside him as Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy' played in the background at the point he sings "Haters gonna say it's fake".

The couple share their son, Bear Payne, and despite doing their best to avoid putting their personal lives in the press as much as possible, they were the focus of rumours that their relationship might be on the rocks.

Well, haters - we hope you're listening! These two are solid.

