WATCH: Fifth Harmony Cut Their Final Performance Short, Because They Couldn't Hold Back Tears

14 May 2018, 11:05

You thought they cried? Well, we cried a lot more...

Where were you in mid-May 2018? Chances are, you were having a little weep, because Fifth Harmony performed for the very last time, before their hiatus.

After six years together, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui all took to the stage during their tour, and ended their performance crying and hugging each other.

> Camila Cabello Opens Up About Competing With Fifth Harmony

Hold us. We weren't emotionally prepared for this.

Some fans noted that - after the video surfaced - Ally Brooke cut her final note short, because she couldn't hold back the tears any longer, and the four girls quickly embraced each other.

Great. Now we're crying. Where's Normani for that cuddle when we need her?

> Grab Our App Now, To Help You Through The Emotions Of This Video!

Fifth Harmony Music

See more Fifth Harmony Music

Fifth Harmony News

See more Fifth Harmony News

Fifth Harmony

Sad News - Fifth Harmony Announce They Are Taking A Hiatus To "Pursue Solo Endeavours"

Fifth Harmony Videos

See more Fifth Harmony Videos

Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello Shuts Down Those Taylor Swift & Fifth Harmony Rumours

Fifth Harmony Pictures

See more Fifth Harmony Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10