WATCH: Fifth Harmony Cut Their Final Performance Short, Because They Couldn't Hold Back Tears

You thought they cried? Well, we cried a lot more...

Where were you in mid-May 2018? Chances are, you were having a little weep, because Fifth Harmony performed for the very last time, before their hiatus.

After six years together, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui all took to the stage during their tour, and ended their performance crying and hugging each other.

Hold us. We weren't emotionally prepared for this.

What a way to cap off 6 years together! Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/K4RJDlvGpr — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 13, 2018

Some fans noted that - after the video surfaced - Ally Brooke cut her final note short, because she couldn't hold back the tears any longer, and the four girls quickly embraced each other.

Great. Now we're crying. Where's Normani for that cuddle when we need her?

