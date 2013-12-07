Disclosure At Jingle Bell Ball 2013: "We Might Knock On Katy Perry's Door" - Video

Capital chats to the Disclosure boys before their set at this evening's big event.

Disclosure have joked that they might knock on Katy Perry's dressing room door today (7th December) at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 after hearing the US star is a fan of theirs.

The 'White Noise' duo will take to the stage at London's O2 Arena later this evening for the first night of this year's Capital FM event.

Disclosure have also promised some surprises in their set today: "We've definitely got some surprises for everyone, it's going to be good!"

The first night of the Jingle Bell Ball 2013 will also see performances from Ellie Goulding, Naughty Boy, Rizzle Kicks, James Arthur and Tinie Tempah.

