WATCH: Demi Lovato Serenades Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift And Harry Styles In This LOL Lip Sync Skit

Demi Lovato Serenades Jimmy Fallon With Taylor, Harry, Niall And More... 00:35

Demi, can you, erm... Just be our best mate please?

We could write all of the reasons we love Demi Lovato for a year, non-stop, and still have a few more reasons left over once by the time the 365 days are up.

Her reason appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' is just one of the many, many, many reasons.

> QUIZ: Prove You Know Your Stuff, By Scoring 100% On This Impossible 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Test

Alongside the talk show host, Demi had a chat using nothing but popular song lyrics and mimed them all - a personal highlight is Demi getting all sassy with some Tay lyrics, and then Jimmy responding with her song 'Sorry Not Sorry'.

Could this get any sweeter?

Well, if Demi reciting Niall Horan's lyrics doesn't do it for you, them cuddling to a cute puppy will. DEMI AND DOGS. WHAT MORE COULD YOU WANT?!

> You STILL Want More Demi, Do Ya? Luckily, We've Got Tonnes From Her Right Here On Our App!

Did anyone else know Demi started her career alongside... BARNEY?!