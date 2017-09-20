WATCH: Demi Lovato Serenades Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift And Harry Styles In This LOL Lip Sync Skit

20 September 2017, 07:57

Demi Lovato Serenades Jimmy Fallon With Taylor, Harry, Niall And More...

00:35

Demi, can you, erm... Just be our best mate please?

We could write all of the reasons we love Demi Lovato for a year, non-stop, and still have a few more reasons left over once by the time the 365 days are up.

Her reason appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' is just one of the many, many, many reasons.

> QUIZ: Prove You Know Your Stuff, By Scoring 100% On This Impossible 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Test

Alongside the talk show host, Demi had a chat using nothing but popular song lyrics and mimed them all - a personal highlight is Demi getting all sassy with some Tay lyrics, and then Jimmy responding with her song 'Sorry Not Sorry'.

Could this get any sweeter?

Well, if Demi reciting Niall Horan's lyrics doesn't do it for you, them cuddling to a cute puppy will. DEMI AND DOGS. WHAT MORE COULD YOU WANT?!

> You STILL Want More Demi, Do Ya? Luckily, We've Got Tonnes From Her Right Here On Our App!

Did anyone else know Demi started her career alongside... BARNEY?!

Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Star In Barney

N'awww

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Justin Bieber Marilyn Manson

Justin Bieber’s Apologised To Marilyn Manson And Admits He “Really Likes” Him

Justin Bieber

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Lauren Abedini

Demi Lovato Was Pictured Holding Hands With Her Rumoured GF & Her Fans Are ALL Here For It

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Selena Gomez Demi Lovato Barney

WATCH: Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Were On ‘Barney’ Together As Kids & We Legit Can’t Deal

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years