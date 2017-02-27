Demi Lovato’s Seriously Annoyed People By Claiming She’s 1% African After A DNA Test

27 February 2017, 15:23

Demi Lovato

Demi later apologised for offending people with her tweets.

Uh oh… Demi Lovato unwittingly enraged the entire internet last night after posting about the results of her ancestry DNA test, which revealed that she was actually 1% African.

Demi revealed to her followers that she had had a DNA test that’s designed to show you what mix of nationalities you really are, and as well as being mostly Spanish, Scandinavian, Irish, British and European with a bit of Native American, Demi’s test showed she was also 1% African.

She was keen to share the news with her followers, tweeting the results:

However, following her revelations, her fans weren’t that keen on Demi claiming she was African, taking to Twitter to vent their frustration:

Seeing the backlash, Demi went back on the social media site to defend herself, saying that she didn’t mean to offend anyone but just thought the results were “cool and totally random”.

Yikes, that didn’t go quite how she intended… 

