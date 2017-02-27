Demi Lovato’s Seriously Annoyed People By Claiming She’s 1% African After A DNA Test

Demi later apologised for offending people with her tweets.

Uh oh… Demi Lovato unwittingly enraged the entire internet last night after posting about the results of her ancestry DNA test, which revealed that she was actually 1% African.

Demi revealed to her followers that she had had a DNA test that’s designed to show you what mix of nationalities you really are, and as well as being mostly Spanish, Scandinavian, Irish, British and European with a bit of Native American, Demi’s test showed she was also 1% African.

She was keen to share the news with her followers, tweeting the results:

I did a DNA test and found out I'm mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH.... — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

And I'm 1% African!!!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

I didn't do a DNA test a few years ago, I only found out from my uncle about certain places — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

However, following her revelations, her fans weren’t that keen on Demi claiming she was African, taking to Twitter to vent their frustration:

@Flawless_Demi_ @ddlovato everybody is at least 1% African but you don't see everyone running around with tattoos of Africa — jada :) (@_JadaScott) February 25, 2017

@ddlovato you also can't wear cornrows or box braids. congrats on your 1% African, tho. — princess nokia (@abelsboo) February 25, 2017

@ddlovato that doesnt mean youre black now — Bec(@pocKingSehun) February 25, 2017

Seeing the backlash, Demi went back on the social media site to defend herself, saying that she didn’t mean to offend anyone but just thought the results were “cool and totally random”.

Just thought it was cool and totally random. Some of y'all are mean af. Twitter sucks. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

.@elielcruz I also included the other nationalities. But I understand and respect your point of view and didn't mean to offend anyone. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

Yikes, that didn’t go quite how she intended…