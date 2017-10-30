Demi Lovato Has Officially Won Halloween 2017 With Her Flawless Selena-Inspired Outfit

Ok...we're going to need to know the deets on this jumpsuit asap.

Demi Lovato is an absolute bae, there's no disputing that. And with Halloween just one day away, we knew it wouldn't be long until the 'Sorry Not Sorry' showed off this year's costume.

We were not disappointed!

Pic:Demi Lovato Snapchat

But "we don't remember Selena Gomez wearing this outfit?!" we hear you say. Well, duh! It's not THAT Selena, it is in fact Selena Quintanilla, the Mexican pop icon from the 90s.

Here's Selena Quintanilla in all her glory!

swear I probably watch at least an hours worth of Selena Quintanilla videos e v e r y d a y. pic.twitter.com/WEUC5KecmG — Petty Wap (@awhtee) October 20, 2017

Fans of course, lost all chill when Demi posted these to her Snapchat...

i can't believe demi lovato is selena quintanilla's long lost sister pic.twitter.com/LtbLdDbXhl — mae (@technicolovato) October 29, 2017

Can I just look like @ddlovato ??? — Des (@deesideesii) October 30, 2017

We legit can't get enough of Halloween 2017 and it's not even the actual day yet!

