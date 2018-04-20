Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At The Age Of 28

Our thoughts are with Tim's friends, family and fans, after the shocking, tragic news.

The 'Levels' hitmaker, Avicii - whose real name is Tim Bergling - has tragically passed away in Muscat, Oman, according to his rep, at the age of 28.

Tim recently retired from music, referencing his health issues, including acute pancreatitis, having had his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.

Pic: PA Images

A statement read "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

From Charlie Puth to Craig David, his fellow pop stars took to social media to share their love with the famed producer.

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018

The iconic musician had been nominated twice for a GRAMMY Award, and was known for creating such hits as 'I Could Be The One' and 'Wake Me Up'.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

We are sending all of our best wishes to Tim's friends and family during this hard time.