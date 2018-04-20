Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At The Age Of 28

20 April 2018, 18:54

Our thoughts are with Tim's friends, family and fans, after the shocking, tragic news.

The 'Levels' hitmaker, Avicii - whose real name is Tim Bergling - has tragically passed away in Muscat, Oman, according to his rep, at the age of 28.

Tim recently retired from music, referencing his health issues, including acute pancreatitis, having had his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.

Avicii Capital's Summertime Ball 2015Pic: PA Images

A statement read "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.  The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

From Charlie Puth to Craig David, his fellow pop stars took to social media to share their love with the famed producer.

The iconic musician had been nominated twice for a GRAMMY Award, and was known for creating such hits as 'I Could Be The One' and 'Wake Me Up'.

We are sending all of our best wishes to Tim's friends and family during this hard time.

