Who Is Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend, Pete Davidson? What Does He Do And Where Have I Seen Him Before?

Ariana Grande is said to be with a brand new guy - Pete Davidson, an Saturday Night Live comedian - but who is he really?!

After Ariana Grande announced her break up from Mac Miller - of whom she dated for 20 months - she has been rumoured to be dating new boyfriend Pete Davidson, a comedian most notable for his role on 'Saturday Night Live'.

As Ari's one of our favourite girls, we needed to get the low-down on her rumoured bae, Pete...

Who is Ariana Grande's new boyfriend Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson has been a regular cast member on 'Saturday Night Live' since 2014, and was actually one of the youngest cast members to ever join SNL's iconic roster. He has also appeared in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and was one of the many comics on the dais for 'Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber'.

How old is Pete Davidson?

Born on November 16, 1993, Pete is 24 years old, making him the same age as his rumoured girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

How tall is Pete Davidson?

Pete is 1.91m (6' 3").

Who did Pete Davidson date before Ariana Grande?

Recently, Pete was known to be dating Cazzie David, the daughter of famed comedian, Larry David. Their relationship lasted for two years, until Pete told Complex on May 17 that they pair were no longer together. He did, however, praise Cazzie, saying she was a "very talented girl" and that "she'll be great and she'll be fine".

Does Pete Davidson have Crohn's disease?

Pete was diagnosed between 17 and 18 with Crohn's disease, and is said to receive intravenous treatment to help cure the pain.

Does Pete Davidson have a matching tattoo with Ariana Grande?

While it hasn't been confirmed, many fans have spotted than Pete Davidson does have a tattoo of a cloud on his finger. Many think this is to do with Ariana Grande (who also has a tattoo on her finger) as she's recently been teasing a new project with the cloud emoji.

