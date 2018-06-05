Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her PTSD Following The Manchester Attack

The star suffered with anxiety following the horrific events of last year.

Ariana Grande might have escaped the terror attack at her concert at Manchester Arena last year without any physical injuries, but the star has opened up about the effect the horrific atrocity had on her mental health.

The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ star revealed to Vogue that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder but struggled to speak about her feelings because she felt guilty that others had been killed and injured in the attack.

She revealed, “It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

“Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

Ariana also revealed that she struggles with anxiety daily, admitting, “I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now. My anxiety has anxiety… I've always had anxiety. I've never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it's ever been."

