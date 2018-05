Ariana Grande Ditches Icy Blonde Hair

She can do no wrong.

Ariana has ditched her blonde locks and gone back to her signature brunette roots.

The 24-year-old began repping icy platinum hair at the end of last year but it looks like she’s had enough of the high maintenance look.

Ariana Grande Tattoo Guide: Every Ink The Singer Has

Nasa tweeted me today A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onMay 5, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

She shared a video on Instagram on Thursday night alongside the caption “I’m back.”

We love it!