Anne-Marie Has “Confirmed” That She Was Defo The Reason Ed Sheeran Broke His Arm In Crash

What was she thinking?!

The news recently broke that the 'Shape of You' hitmaker, Ed Sheeran, was involved in a collision breaking his arm after being knocked off his push bike.

Of course, everyone came to wish him well and for a speedy recovery. Everyone. Except. Anne-Marie.

The moment it all happened pic.twitter.com/YkL4XCmRaP — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarieIAm) October 16, 2017

Following the news, the 'Alarm' singer took to Twitter to share a photo of the moment it all happened. In another post, she wrote "I DIDN'T MEAN FOR ED TO BREAK HIS ARMS WHEN I PUSHED HIM OFF THE BIKE IT WAS MEANT TO BE A FUN JOKE."

Capital letters; the sign of a guilty conscience.

How could you be so cruel, Anne?

Why would you do such a thing, Anne?

WHY, ED, ANNE? WHY?!

We mean, this is pretty much solid evidence that Anne-Marie was the one who pushed Ed Sheeran off of his bike. NOTE: Never go cycling with her.

(Just to clarify, we're at least 99.999% sure she wasn't actually behind it, but if you do go for a ride with her, at least make sure you've got stabilisers. Just in case.)

