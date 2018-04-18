Anne-Marie Forced To Leak New Song After Ed Sheeran Trolls Her Online

Ed Sheeran has won awards; he's released bangers; but we love him EVEN MORE for what he's done for us rn.

Ever since Anne-Marie shared a video of her in her bog, announcing her debut solo album, 'Speak Your Mind', we've been counting down the days until its release.

And we're not the only ones - leading Anne-Marie's ninjas is actual Ed Sheeran, who has been pestering the 'Alarm' singer on Instagram daily, asking her to drop a certain song.

Pic: PA Images

We've had the likes of 'Ciao Adios', 'FRIENDS' and 'Rockabye', but the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker has been leaving comments on Anne-Marie's Instagram, demanding that she release '2002' - a track produced by Ed - prior to the album's release.

Having commented the likes of "Leak 2002, do the world a favour", Anne-Marie finally gave in and took to Twitter to say "YOU KNOW WHAT!!...I WILL!!! I’m caving to you mug @edsheeran !!! 2002 will be out THURSDAY AT MIDNIGHT. [sic]".

YOU KNOW WHAT!!...I WILL!!! I’m caving to you mug @edsheeran !!! 2002 will be out THURSDAY AT MIDNIGHT. U happy now @edsheeran ? #iwillalwaysremember pic.twitter.com/asbRQkhG8B — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) April 17, 2018

Now, if you didn't love Mr Sheeran for making bangers like 'Galway Girl', you gotta love the mug for this, right?

