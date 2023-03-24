Capital’s Ibiza Winning Weekend!

All weekend you can win a pair of return flights to Ibiza! Plus your hotel and spending money sorted.

This Winning Weekend we're giving you the chance to win a pair of return flights to Ibiza, flying from London Gatwick on Saturday 29th April and returning on Monday 1st May.

You'll also win a two-night stay at the four star INNSiDE by Melia Hotel plus £250 spending money.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Here's when to listen for your chance to win!

  • 6am-7pm on Saturday
  • 6am-4pm on Sunday

Read the full T&Cs here.

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

