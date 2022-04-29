It's A Summertime Ball Winning Weekend On Capital

29 April 2022, 08:10 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 13:54

It's a Winning Weekend on Capital
It's a Winning Weekend on Capital. Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend we're giving away tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is officially sold out and the only way in is to win!

All weekend we're giving away tickets to the UK's biggest summer party so that you can see Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, KSI and Anne-Marie – just a few of the world's hottest music stars on our line-up – live at Wembley Stadium on 12th June.

Make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast with Roman, Sian and Sonny from 9am today for your first chance to nab some tickets!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule this Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers
  • 5am-9am with Niall Gray
  • 9am-12pm with Rio Frederika
  • 12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian
  • 4pm-7pm with Kamilla Rose
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers
  • 5am-9am with Niall Gray
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Jay London
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    As It Was artwork
    As It Was
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  2. 2
    Crazy What Love Can Do artwork
    Crazy What Love Can Do
    David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella...
    itunes
  3. 3
    Bam Bam artwork
    Bam Bam
    Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    All For You
    Cian Ducrot
    itunes
  5. 5
    First Class artwork
    First Class
    Jack Harlow
    itunes
  6. 6
    About Damn Time
    Lizzo
    itunes
  7. 7
    Big Energy (Remix)
    Latto & Mariah Carey (feat. DJ Khaled)
    itunes
  8. 8
    Flowers
    Lauren Spencer-Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John
    itunes
  10. 10
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Aitch & Ashanti
    itunes
  11. 11
    Shivers artwork
    Shivers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    Where Did You Go artwork
    Where Did You Go
    Jax Jones feat. MNEK
    itunes
  13. 13
    Light Switch artwork
    Light Switch
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  14. 14
    What Would You Do artwork
    What Would You Do
    Joel Corry x David Guetta x Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  15. 15
    Where Are You Now artwork
    Where Are You Now
    Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott
    itunes
  16. 16
    Remind Me artwork
    Remind Me
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  17. 17
    Make Me Feel Good artwork
    Make Me Feel Good
    Belters Only Feat. Jazzy
    itunes
  18. 18
    She's All I Wanna Be artwork
    She's All I Wanna Be
    Tate McRae
    itunes
  19. 19
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  20. 20
    House On Fire artwork
    House On Fire
    Mimi Webb
    itunes
  21. 21
    Peru (Remix) artwork
    Peru (Remix)
    Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  22. 22
    10 Things I Hate About You
    Leah Kate
    itunes
  23. 23
    Heat Waves artwork
    Heat Waves
    Glass Animals
    itunes
  24. 24
    Down Under (feat. Colin Hay)
    Luude
    itunes
  25. 25
    Good Luck artwork
    Good Luck
    Mabel, Jax Jones & Galantis
    itunes
  26. 26
    The Motto artwork
    The Motto
    Tiesto feat. Ava Max
    itunes
  27. 27
    Overpass Graffiti artwork
    Overpass Graffiti
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  28. 28
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  29. 29
    Don't Forget My Love artwork
    Don't Forget My Love
    Diplo feat. Miguel
    itunes
  30. 30
    Remember artwork
    Remember
    Becky Hill & David Guetta
    itunes
  31. 31
    Freaky Deaky artwork
    Freaky Deaky
    Tyga feat. Doja Cat
    itunes
  32. 32
    Green Green Grass
    George Ezra
    itunes
  33. 33
    Go artwork
    Go
    Cat Burns
    itunes
  34. 34
    Night Away (Dance)
    A1 x J1 & Tion Wayne
    itunes
  35. 35
    Better Days
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  36. 36
    Run
    Becky Hill & Galantis
    itunes
  37. 37
    Hallucination
    Regard & Years & Years
    itunes
  38. 38
    Melody artwork
    Melody
    Sigala
    itunes
  39. 39
    Anyone For You
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    We Don't Talk About Bruno artwork
    We Don't Talk About Bruno
    Encanto
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Selling Sunset's reunion special is dropping in May following the end of season 5

When Is The Selling Sunset Reunion? Release Date & Who's Joining Revealed

News

Kris Jenner hinted the Kardashians need to swap out their phone numbers regularly

Fans Spot Something Hilarious On Kris Jenner’s Phone In New Kardashians Episode

News

Harry Styles has released 'As It Was'

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics: A Full Breakdown Of The Confessional Track

Music

Is Harry dropping another single?

When Is Harry Styles Next Single Coming Out And Why Fans Think It's 'Daydreaming'

News

Harry Styles' new song 'Daylight' shares the same name as a Taylor Swift's track from 2019

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift Sharing Song Titles Is The ‘Daylight’ We Need

News