It's A Summertime Ball Winning Weekend On Capital

It's a Winning Weekend on Capital. Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend we're giving away tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is officially sold out and the only way in is to win!

All weekend we're giving away tickets to the UK's biggest summer party so that you can see Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, KSI and Anne-Marie – just a few of the world's hottest music stars on our line-up – live at Wembley Stadium on 12th June.

Make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast with Roman, Sian and Sonny from 9am today for your first chance to nab some tickets!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule this Winning Weekend:

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers

5am-9am with Niall Gray

9am-12pm with Rio Frederika

12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian

4pm-7pm with Kamilla Rose

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam

10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell



Sunday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers

5am-9am with Niall Gray

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Jay London

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

