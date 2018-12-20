Check Out Your Brand New Capital 2019 Line Up As Will Manning Takes Over The Official Big Top 40!

Check out the all-new Capital line-up! Picture: Capital

We’re switching it up in the new year with a brand new Capital schedule as Will Manning takes over the Official Big Top 40, Aimee Vivian moves to afternoons, Jimmy Hill takes on the Capital Evening show and more!

The new year is always time for change, so what better time to switch up a brand new Capital schedule than 2019 – and what a line-up we have in store for you guys!

The Global Awards 2019: Full Nominations And How To Vote!

First up, we have Will Manning taking over as the brand new host of the Official Big Top 40 which relaunches exclusively on Capital and Heart on Sunday 6th January.

The Official Big Top 40 is the UK’s biggest chart show with over 2.1 million listeners – so we can’t wait to see which stars Will is going to be handing the coveted number 1 trophy to in 2019!

The rest of the schedule will launch on Monday 7th January, with Lauren Layfield joining the station to host early breakfast from 4am-6am, before handing over to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp (in London) from 6am-10am.

2019 will also see Will Manning move from his hugely successful Capital London drivetime show after two and a half years to take over mid-mornings from 10am-1pm on the Capital network as well as the Big Top 40 on Sundays.

Aimee Vivian will be hosting afternoons from 1pm-4pm as well as her Sunday morning show from 6am-9am too, while Ant Payne takes over Capital London Drive, getting Londoners home from 4pm-7pm on weekdays.

Jimmy Hill will be launching the brand new Capital Evening Show from 7pm Monday – Thursday, showcasing the freshest artist interviews, the hot 7@7 with Apple Music and SO much more!

Marvin Humes will still be dropping the biggest hits and mixes on the Capital Late Show from 10pm-1am on Monday-Thursday and there’s SO much more on our jam-packed schedule.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said, “This new Capital schedule is particularly exciting. It’s fantastic to see fresh new talent moving up the card at Capital, giving the station new, appointment-to-listen shows in each key daypart.

“I’m also excited to give the Official Big Top 40 Chart, the biggest and most listened chart show, a new feel for 2019.”

From Monday 7th January, the all new Capital schedule will be:

Monday – Wednesday

1am – 4am Will Cozens

4am – 6am Lauren Layfield

6am – 10am Capital Breakfast

10am – 1pm Will Manning

1pm – 4pm Aimee Vivian

4pm – 7pm Capital Drive

7pm – 10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

10pm – 1am The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes

Thursday

1am – 4am JJ

4am – 6am Lauren Layfield

6am – 10am Capital Breakfast

10am – 1pm Will Manning

1pm – 4pm Aimee Vivian

4pm – 7pm Capital Drive

7pm – 10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

10pm – 1am The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes

Friday

1am – 4am JJ

4am – 6am Lauren Layfield

6am – 10am Capital Breakfast

10am – 1pm Will Manning

1pm – 4pm Aimee Vivian

4pm – 7pm Capital Drive

7pm – 10pm The Capital Weekender with JJ

10pm – 6am The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound (Sarah Story & Rio Fredrika)

Saturday

6am – 9am The Bassman

9am – 12pm Rob Howard

12pm – 4pm Capital Afternoons

4pm – 7pm Jimmy Hill

7pm – 10pm The Capital Weekender with JJ

10pm – 6am The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound (Sarah Story & Rio Fredrika)

Sunday

6am – 9am Aimee Vivian

9am – 12pm The Bassman

12pm – 4pm Capital Afternoons

4pm – 7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm – 10pm JJ

10pm – 1am Niall Gray

> Download Our Brand New App To Check Out The Amazing New Line Up In 2019!