Instagram Removes 'Follow' Feature That Lets You Stalk People's Likes & Follows

Instagram is ditching the ‘following’ feature, allowing people to stalk in peace on the social media app.

Instagram has announced they're removing the ‘following’ tab that allows you to see pictures people have liked and who users are following in a bid to keep the photo sharing app 'simple' and not everyone is happy about it.

The feature will be removed this week, after the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri confirmed the news by sharing a BuzzFeed article on social media that suggested people are now free to 'stalk' in peace.

He wrote: “Today we’re removing the ‘Following’ tab on Instagram, which was created to help people discover new posts and accounts their friends engage with."

"We’re always trying to stay focused and keep Instagram simple, and so we celebrate launches and ‘unshipping’".

Today we're removing the 'Following' tab on Instagram, which was created to help people discover new posts and accounts their friends engage with. We're always trying to stay focused and keep Instagram simple, and so we celebrate launches and 'unshipping.' https://t.co/3kqD2xqV7J — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 7, 2019

Another senior figure at Instagram, Vishal Shah, spoke about the decision, saying: “Proud of this change. We are trying to build a culture where ‘unshipping’ is valued just as much as shipping in the first place.”

The ‘following’ tab was launched back in 2011, with users being known to utilise it as a ‘stalking tool’ and has caused IG lovers to speak out about their disappointment of it being ditched.

The "damage" is done: I already know which of my male friends like pics of half-naked women...so it is what it is. 😂 — Anita (@AnitaM86) October 7, 2019

One user tweeted: “@Instagram y’all are dumb for getting rid of the following tab. You wanna know how many people have been caught cheating because of that tab? The tab clearly isn’t the real problem.”

“Instagram is removing its followers tab now. How are we going to stalk people on Insta??,” another added.

With many users happy with the change, branding the feature ‘creepy’, Vishal also added that a large amount of people on IG didn’t even know the tab existed.

So, are your stalking days over, or are you seriously excited to start dropping 'likes' without the fear of being seen by the many eyes of Instagram?

